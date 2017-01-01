 

Hazine

    It has been officially revealed: after longterm creative leadership of Consuelo Castiglioni, Marni welcomes Francesco Risso as creative director.

    We recaptured the best Instagram moments of the fashion month.

    Have you ever wondered what “intimate technology” looks like?

    Jonny Johansson mastered to translate a paradox thought into our summer wardrobes

    Fashion's Peak!

    Fashion's Peak! Last season, changes over changes hit the city and even though it might be calm around Paris this time, a few questions remain unanswered...

    Bella Moda!

    Bella Moda! Fashion Week continues in the well-known city della Moda Italiana.

    LONDON TIME!

    LONDON TIME! What's on at London Fashion Week? We have the answers

    DIORUMBRAGE

    DIORUMBRAGE Firstly seen on the Fall/Winter 2016 runway in Paris, the Diorumbrage sunglasses interprete the look of a feminine silhouette, always on the move and playfully putting limits and eccentricity to test.

    FASHION IN TRANSITION

    FASHION IN TRANSITION Whatever New York Fashion Week has on offer, Hazine will keep you updated. Stay tuned and be in the know.

    INSTANT THROWBACK

    INSTANT THROWBACK We recaptured the best Instagram moments of the fashion month.

    COSY KNITS

    COSY KNITS As the season begins to forecast the cooling in stores, it is time to keep an eye on the quintessence of fall's fashion; knitwear.

    ONE VISION

    ONE VISION Dressing from head-to-toe in one and only colour is a welcome change to the neutral looks we've been seeing so much the past seasons.

    STREET UNIFORM

    STREET UNIFORM The season's attitude has been carried onto the streets with the most hyped sweaters and jackets, stamped with slogans to literally set a statement.

    SOFT STEP

    SOFT STEP Just when the weather is still too hot to wear closed shoes and suddenly already too cold to wear open ones, designers come up with just the right amount of warming velvet to walk us through the season.

    CHANEL SS17

    CHANEL SS17 Have you ever wondered what "intimate technology" looks like?

    HERMÈS SS17

    ACNE STUDIOS SS17

    ACNE STUDIOS SS17 Jonny Johansson mastered to translate a paradox thought into our summer wardrobes

    CHRISTIAN DIOR SS17

    LOEWE SS17

    CASHMERE TO GO

    CASHMERE TO GO With a steady focus on feminine details, bold colour combinations and a firm craving for exploration, Malone Souliers' plushy cashmere soles are being widely talked about since recently.

    MAXIMUM COVER

    MAXIMUM COVER An old friend has now taken centre stage in our wardrobe for the Spring/Summer 2016 season, making our everyday brighter! Light and breezy, these tunics will be the ideal garments to embrace the summer heat.

    FRESH CATCH

    FRESH CATCH Loewe takes accessories next level for Spring/Summer 2016 and one knockout necklace is catching ripples from Madrid to the Gold Coast.

    ACNE'S SONIC WAVES

    ACNE'S SONIC WAVES Technicolour flames pulse an all night eccentricity through Acne's Spring/Summer 2016 line-up with sonic waves.

    WILD UPGRADE

    WILD UPGRADE When a touch of wildness grazes sophistication and bold rhythm catches transparency, the result can only meet our expectancy, calling out for nature, evoking our senses.

    Flashy Photographers

    Flashy Photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott are among the most sought-after fashion photographers. Top editors and stylists, fashion designers and even global celebrities queue up for their digitally enhanced images.

    BREAKING TABOOS

    BREAKING TABOOS His lens aims not to enhance beauty, but to reveal beauty in its unmasked form. An intimate moment caught off-guard.

    SUPER MARIO

    SUPER MARIO Kate Moss, Madonna and the enduringly popular Princess Diana are just a few of the names to have stood in front of his camera. Mario Testino has a special knack for capturing supermodels and A-list celebrities.

    THE STAR PHOTOGRAPHER

    THE STAR PHOTOGRAPHER Her glamorous portraits of global celebrities are as famous as their subjects. American photographer Annie Leibovitz has long been a star in her own right.

    Patrick Demarchelier

    Patrick Demarchelier As the gatekeeper between fantasy and couture his photographs have become an iconic reference point for the mastery of magic and light.

    ATTICO

    ATTICO When two street style stars combine their aesthetics to launch a new label, it can only result in statement ruled standout pieces.

    LIVING COLOUR

    LIVING COLOUR "Marrakech taught me colour", was Yves Saint Laurent's truth and it flooded through the wrought iron gates that electrified the early mastery of his colour palette.

    HOOKED

    HOOKED Giving a visual representation of your brand is crucial and so Salvatore Ferragamo added that little detail to its logotype, that is now recognisable in the world.

    TOD'S BAND

    TOD'S BAND When Italian style and tradition interlaces with music, the story goes beyond being an heritage accessory house, the song is going straight to the toplist.

    ENTERING ETERNITY

    ENTERING ETERNITY It was the mystery of an encounter that resulted in boundless creativity and the most precious essence that the world has ever smelled.

    TOP TRENDS FW16

    TOP TRENDS FW16 Now that the Fall/Winter 2016 season filters into the stores, we have summed up for you the top 10 trends to keep an eye on.

    TOP TRENDS RE17

    TOP TRENDS RE17 In all the confusion of the Resort 2017 season, that is moving more and more away from a clearly defined season, we bared witness to what designers put into the spotlight for us.

    TOP TRENDS PF16

    TOP TRENDS PF16 Pre-Fall finds designers obsessed with giving a new glance to old classics.

    TOP TRENDS SS16

    TOP TRENDS SS16 Now that the SS16 season officially kicked off in stores, it is time to recapture the biggest trends of the season.

    Top Trends RE16

    Top Trends RE16 We are taking a look back at the Resort 2016 collections and notice that they feature an unusually wide range of trends.

    SPACE AGE STORY

    SPACE AGE STORY Prada unveils a series of abstract collages with an allstar line-up of legendary supermodels.

    ALLURING SENSUALITY

    ALLURING SENSUALITY Moving with the times, Agent Provocateur's Fall/Winter 2016 image campaign focuses on the needs and the lifestyle of the modern woman nowadays.

    BEJEWELLED ICONS

    BEJEWELLED ICONS Starting from Coco Chanel's beloved flower, the Camélia collection beautifully showcases Chanel's luxurious dedication to pay homage to its own legacy.

    SURFER'S DELIGHT

    SURFER'S DELIGHT One part wave crashing endorphins one part sun soaked couture; this is the beach party that spills coastal swell over the DSquared2 Spring/Summer 2016 campaign.

    SOUS LA MER

    SOUS LA MER Dipping deeper into the summer season's trends, we are captivated by the pure and mythical underwater world of Atlantis, recreated by fashion's giants.

    ALEXA CHUNG

    ALEXA CHUNG Elevated by Vogue to the status of best-dressed woman of 2009, Alexa Chung has spent almost a decade under the mantel of being one of the ultimate style icons of our time.

    BRIGITTE BARDOT

    BRIGITTE BARDOT Defining an era of femininity and breaking all codes of her time, Brigitte Bardot is unmatched in her significance as sex symbol, icon of feminine emancipation and fashion revolution.

    PALERMO PLACEMENT

    PALERMO PLACEMENT Her reputation fast forwarded with the camera ready paparazzi vying to get a shot of her among New York City's socialite buzz.

    FEATURE FORM

    FEATURE FORM The editorial world has its publishing leaders and Sarah Harris' eye was trained there.

    EVA’S CULTURE CLAN

    EVA'S CULTURE CLAN What does it mean to be a fashion editor now? Eva Chen has spearheaded the movement. Connected, self aware and approachable, she has rendered the digital publishing zeitgeist that is here to stay.

    STREET COUTURE

    STREET COUTURE After contemplating the finest shows of Paris Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016, it is towards street styles that we turned our head with some haute inspirations!

    FRENCH IT UP!

    FRENCH IT UP! Here we are, at the last day of Fashion Month with Paris Fashion Week.

    COLOURFUL MILANO

    COLOURFUL MILANO After braving the cold in New York and London for Fashion Week, it is time to warm us up and let Milan steal the spotlight with attractive street style looks.

    GO BRITS'

    GO BRITS' Just as captivating as the catwalks, we offer daily updates on the best styles from outside the shows.

    NEW YORK WANDER

    NEW YORK WANDER Fashion week has ended in New York and we cover the best street style moments from the city that never sleeps.

    Ulyana Sergeenko

    Ulyana Sergeenko Exalted street style images from tommy ton to the sartorialist may have been the culprits to ulyana sergeenko's furious fashion foray, but it is the storytelling of the couture collections which she designs under her own name that have revived the soviet fairy-tailed tsars who tell their tales between moscow and paris.

    ALBER ELBAZ

    ALBER ELBAZ Featured in the press most recently for the sudden end of his 14 year tenure as the creative head of Lanvin, Alber Elbaz falls into the fold of that fine breed of people who merge creativity, sensitivity and a penchant for the dramatic in a way that results in truly extraordinary ideas and craftsmanship.

    SAINT SLIMANE

    SAINT SLIMANE Studio 54 may have shut a long time ago, but ghosts of its past are dancing again with a vision from Hedi Slimane, the designer who refuses to turn down the music. From dressing Keith Richards to Courtney Love, David Bowie and every waif in-between, the frustrated rock star manifests itself in every artistic project he over-sees.

    DOUBLE TROUBLE

    DOUBLE TROUBLE When looking for personal histories that take you out of the usual and into the realm of the extraordinary, Carol Lim and Humberto Leon are two such individuals that have jointly landed in the centre of the fashion world.

    NEXT ALIGNMENT

    NEXT ALIGNMENT When the stars align, their composition becomes an unquestionable force to be reckoned with. Bouchra Jarrar's new role as Lanvin's womenswear artistic director will cohere her couture precision with an unmatched sense of innovation to hold her constellation up with tenacity.

    VERUSCHKA

    VERUSCHKA As the face of a solid decade, Veruschka's modelling years seized a forerunning philosophy that extended far beyond the lens. Modelling was for her, an opportunity to transform, to change her skin, a chance to challenge the illusion that one can become detached from the self.

    Mica Arganaraz

    Mica Arganaraz With her dark curly hair, her sultry pout and boyish style, Mica Arganaraz stands out as the coolest amongst the current wave of hot-shot models.

    DON'T MESS WITH MOODY

    DON'T MESS WITH MOODY With a love for Tex-Mex food and a type of beauty that exudes both timeless elegance as well as a homey kind of familiarity, Vanessa Moody represents the union of a number of opposites that give her a very particular and captivating kind of charm.

    ODETTE PAVLOVA

    ODETTE PAVLOVA Like a Russian fairy-tale in the making, Odette Pavlova has seen herself catapulted onto the centre-stage of the modelling world in recent months.

    A REAL ANGEL

    A REAL ANGEL The beautiful Adriana Lima is one of Brazil's hottest exports. Her intense gaze has helped this sexy model, who is also a mother, rise to become the head Angel at Victoria's Secret.

    STEALTH EVERLASTING

    STEALTH EVERLASTING Bottega Veneta was born in a time when dressing rich exuded artful distressing. Creative director Tomas Maier keeps the 1966 founding ground of Vicenza, Italy intact to tell a story that elevates 'broken in' with an everlasting and understated luxury.

    FERRETTI FIXATION

    FERRETTI FIXATION Sun burnt sands and adventure seeking nomads supply Alberta Ferretti with a narrative that never misses sight of the free spirit.

    SOLE CADENCE

    SOLE CADENCE Digging through the leather crates is a family affair.

    LOEWE'S SPANISH LEAD

    LOEWE'S SPANISH LEAD Loewe conjures a sophistication that runs deep beneath its Spanish ancestry. The house has supplied the Spanish royal family and the athletic elite.

    Metamorphosis

    Metamorphosis From a family business producing made-to-measure children's shoes to Couture Sportswear and, eventually, a leading designer label – the French fashion house Céline has been evolving since the moment it was founded.

    CANNES 2016

    CANNES 2016 The Festival de Cannes 2016 ouvre ses portes to the chicest attendees, parading on the red carpet while exposing some of the most

    THE GOLDEN GLOBES 2016

    Last night was a night of annual celebration for Hollywood’s stars, who assembled in the Beverly Hilton Hotel for the 73rd Golden Globe awards.Read more

    British Fashion Awards 2015

    One of the biggest nights in Fashion, this years' British Fashion Awards, took place at the London Coliseum last night.Read more

    MTV Video Music Awards 2015

    We must admit: the actual videos faded in importance as we were wowed by the best-dressed celebrities who showed up on the red carpet.Read more

    CFDA Fashion Awards 2015

    A few hours ago, fashion’s comprised network met up in the Lincoln Center in New York City, to honour design excellence in womenswear, menswear and accessories, amongst others.Read more