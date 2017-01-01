Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott are among the most sought-after fashion photographers. Top editors and stylists, fashion designers and even global celebrities queue up for their digitally enhanced images.Read more
His lens aims not to enhance beauty, but to reveal beauty in its unmasked form. An intimate moment caught off-guard.Read more
Kate Moss, Madonna and the enduringly popular Princess Diana are just a few of the names to have stood in front of his camera. Mario Testino has a special knack for capturing supermodels and A-list celebrities.Read more
Her glamorous portraits of global celebrities are as famous as their subjects. American photographer Annie Leibovitz has long been a star in her own right.Read more
As the gatekeeper between fantasy and couture his photographs have become an iconic reference point for the mastery of magic and light.Read more
Now that the Fall/Winter 2016 season filters into the stores, we have summed up for you the top 10 trends to keep an eye on.Read more
In all the confusion of the Resort 2017 season, that is moving more and more away from a clearly defined season, we bared witness to what designers put into the spotlight for us.Read more
Pre-Fall finds designers obsessed with giving a new glance to old classics.Read more
Now that the SS16 season officially kicked off in stores, it is time to recapture the biggest trends of the season.Read more
We are taking a look back at the Resort 2016 collections and notice that they feature an unusually wide range of trends.Read more
Elevated by Vogue to the status of best-dressed woman of 2009, Alexa Chung has spent almost a decade under the mantel of being one of the ultimate style icons of our time.Read more
Defining an era of femininity and breaking all codes of her time, Brigitte Bardot is unmatched in her significance as sex symbol, icon of feminine emancipation and fashion revolution.Read more
Her reputation fast forwarded with the camera ready paparazzi vying to get a shot of her among New York City’s socialite buzz.Read more
The editorial world has its publishing leaders and Sarah Harris’ eye was trained there.Read more
What does it mean to be a fashion editor now? Eva Chen has spearheaded the movement. Connected, self aware and approachable, she has rendered the digital publishing zeitgeist that is here to stay.Read more
After contemplating the finest shows of Paris Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016, it is towards street styles that we turned our head with some haute inspirations!Read more
Here we are, at the last day of Fashion Month with Paris Fashion Week.Read more
After braving the cold in New York and London for Fashion Week, it is time to warm us up and let Milan steal the spotlight with attractive street style looks.Read more
Just as captivating as the catwalks, we offer daily updates on the best styles from outside the shows.Read more
Fashion week has ended in New York and we cover the best street style moments from the city that never sleeps.Read more
Exalted street style images from tommy ton to the sartorialist may have been the culprits to ulyana sergeenko’s furious fashion foray, but it is the storytelling of the couture collections which she designs under her own name that have revived the soviet fairy-tailed tsars who tell their tales between moscow and paris.Read more
Featured in the press most recently for the sudden end of his 14 year tenure as the creative head of Lanvin, Alber Elbaz falls into the fold of that fine breed of people who merge creativity, sensitivity and a penchant for the dramatic in a way that results in truly extraordinary ideas and craftsmanship.Read more
Studio 54 may have shut a long time ago, but ghosts of its past are dancing again with a vision from Hedi Slimane, the designer who refuses to turn down the music. From dressing Keith Richards to Courtney Love, David Bowie and every waif in-between, the frustrated rock star manifests itself in every artistic project he over-sees.Read more
When the stars align, their composition becomes an unquestionable force to be reckoned with. Bouchra Jarrar’s new role as Lanvin’s womenswear artistic director will cohere her couture precision with an unmatched sense of innovation to hold her constellation up with tenacity.Read more